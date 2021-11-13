Cream (CRM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a total market capitalization of $23,122.47 and $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,240.98 or 1.01837991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00050944 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.49 or 0.00351983 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.00 or 0.00538535 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.03 or 0.00176433 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012175 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008588 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001445 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.