Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Down 40% Over Last 7 Days

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $33.65 million and $47.28 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for about $54.59 or 0.00084863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00052912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.19 or 0.00224141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

