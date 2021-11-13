CREDIT (CREDIT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22,683.00

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. CREDIT has a total market cap of $14,411.43 and approximately $22,683.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars.

