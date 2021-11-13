Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.70

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and traded as high as $9.01. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 5,885 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $202.94 million, a PE ratio of 300.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL)

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also operates as an owner and operator of boutique, estate-based wineries that produce wines in the regions of California, Oregon and Washington.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.