Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 137,158 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Criteo worth $14,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

