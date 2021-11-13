Critical Analysis: FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) & Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) and Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FIGS and Li Ning’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIGS $263.11 million 21.38 $49.76 million N/A N/A Li Ning $2.09 billion 15.48 $246.11 million N/A N/A

Li Ning has higher revenue and earnings than FIGS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FIGS and Li Ning, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIGS 0 2 10 0 2.83 Li Ning 1 0 0 0 1.00

FIGS presently has a consensus target price of $42.42, suggesting a potential upside of 21.33%. Given FIGS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FIGS is more favorable than Li Ning.

Profitability

This table compares FIGS and Li Ning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIGS -2.63% -6.32% -4.81% Li Ning N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.2% of FIGS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments. The company was founded by Ning Li in 1989 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

