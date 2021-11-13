Critical Comparison: ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) & GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ModivCare and GXO Logistics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ModivCare $1.37 billion 1.59 $88.84 million $1.51 102.82 GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ModivCare has higher revenue and earnings than GXO Logistics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.3% of ModivCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of GXO Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of ModivCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ModivCare and GXO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ModivCare 1.20% 23.04% 5.68% GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ModivCare and GXO Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ModivCare 0 0 1 0 3.00 GXO Logistics 0 4 11 0 2.73

ModivCare presently has a consensus target price of $186.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.80%. GXO Logistics has a consensus target price of $100.14, indicating a potential upside of 1.61%. Given ModivCare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ModivCare is more favorable than GXO Logistics.

Summary

ModivCare beats GXO Logistics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc. provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive. The Matrix Investment segment provides home and mobile-based healthcare services for health plans. The Personal Care segment consists of non-medical home care to Medicaid patient populations, including seniors and disabled adults, in need of care monitoring and assistance performing activities of daily living. The company was founded by Fletcher Jay McCusker in December 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA.

