Critical Contrast: Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) versus TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) and TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Rooshine alerts:

This table compares Rooshine and TrueBlue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rooshine N/A N/A N/A TrueBlue 2.39% 12.55% 5.77%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rooshine and TrueBlue, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A TrueBlue 0 2 3 0 2.60

TrueBlue has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.16%. Given TrueBlue’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TrueBlue is more favorable than Rooshine.

Volatility & Risk

Rooshine has a beta of -1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 236% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueBlue has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rooshine and TrueBlue’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rooshine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TrueBlue $1.85 billion 0.52 -$141.84 million $1.41 19.16

Rooshine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TrueBlue.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.1% of TrueBlue shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of TrueBlue shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TrueBlue beats Rooshine on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rooshine

Rooshine, Inc. engages in importing, distribution and sale of alcoholic spirits. Its products include whiskey, dark and spiced rum, bourbon, and vodka. The company was founded by Larry R. Curran on April 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Ormond Beach, FL.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others. The PeopleManagement segment supplies contingent labor and outsourced industrial workforce solutions. The PeopleScout segment covers the provision of permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing for its customers for all major industries and jobs. The company was founded by John Ross Coghlan and Glenn Welstad in 1989 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Rooshine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rooshine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.