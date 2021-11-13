Critical Survey: China Online Education Group (COE) versus Its Competitors

China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) is one of 68 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare China Online Education Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.4% of China Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for China Online Education Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Online Education Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Online Education Group Competitors 338 1181 1446 39 2.39

China Online Education Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 282.98%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 96.75%. Given China Online Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe China Online Education Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Online Education Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Online Education Group $314.80 million $22.52 million 8.70 China Online Education Group Competitors $486.41 million -$10.90 million -21.31

China Online Education Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than China Online Education Group. China Online Education Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares China Online Education Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Online Education Group 1.92% -4.98% 2.00% China Online Education Group Competitors -1.30% -37.86% 4.92%

Risk and Volatility

China Online Education Group has a beta of -0.82, indicating that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Online Education Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.46, indicating that their average stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Online Education Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

