Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,998 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.36% of Crown Castle International worth $305,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 33.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,474 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at about $173,937,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,231,000 after acquiring an additional 658,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $180.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.68.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 175.58%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

