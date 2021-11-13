Crust Price Hits $42.40 (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004285 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.69 or 0.00302419 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008030 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.44 or 0.00732317 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.