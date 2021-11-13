CryptEx Market Capitalization Reaches $1.27 Million (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $92,135.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for $14.90 or 0.00023206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,231.44 or 1.01628559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00050493 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00038863 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.29 or 0.00598710 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 1,040.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

