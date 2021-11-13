CryptoFlow (CFL) Trading 2.1% Higher This Week

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $230,330.90 and approximately $627.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00072434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00074178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00097422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,993.68 or 1.00360482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,629.44 or 0.07148591 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.