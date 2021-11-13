CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $1,051.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.00151384 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.63 or 0.00502125 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00017281 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00078714 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

