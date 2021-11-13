CryptoTask Reaches Market Capitalization of $577,630.19 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoTask has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $577,630.19 and $26,842.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00072951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00074134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00097569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,610.02 or 0.07182272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,184.40 or 0.99997301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,101 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.