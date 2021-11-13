Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 16,067 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTM opened at $33.57 on Friday. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

