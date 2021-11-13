Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 5,790 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 79.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $717,680.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,278.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,206 shares of company stock worth $2,276,402 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $179.71 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.14 and a 12-month high of $183.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.67.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

