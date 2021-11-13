Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 66,812 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,812 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.19% of Gannett worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth $1,598,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter worth $556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 478.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 362,700 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 457.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 90,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 74,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of GCI opened at $5.37 on Friday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $765.87 million, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 2.56.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.