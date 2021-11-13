Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CarMax by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Shares of KMX opened at $148.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

