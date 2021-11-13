Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 59,437 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Viper Energy Partners worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after buying an additional 1,152,828 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,916,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,852,000 after buying an additional 849,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after buying an additional 509,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 295.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 167,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

VNOM stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.37 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -1,169.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

