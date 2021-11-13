Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 12,233 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 330.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

NYSE:KIM opened at $23.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

