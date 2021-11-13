Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 138,399 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,399 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of Cerus worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerus by 24.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,482,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,666 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,813,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerus by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,434,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after acquiring an additional 748,696 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Cerus by 58.7% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 1,776,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 657,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Cerus by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,629,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other Cerus news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 95,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $670,187.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 270,741 shares of company stock worth $2,040,087 over the last ninety days. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CERS opened at $7.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.