Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 21,013 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,013 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AngioDynamics worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $97,727.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,956.00 and a beta of 0.86. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

