Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 6,112 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 192.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,116,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,911,000 after acquiring an additional 83,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,336,000 after acquiring an additional 44,947 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,970,000 after buying an additional 1,190,846 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BR opened at $176.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $185,176.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,396.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,919 shares of company stock worth $42,604,435 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

