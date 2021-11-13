Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 61,164 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 82.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,164 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Gogo worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Gogo by 106.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $15.66 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

