Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 17.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 10,860.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,404 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,189 over the last 90 days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARES. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Ares Management stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $88.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.92%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.