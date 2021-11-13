Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,951 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

LOPE opened at $81.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.06.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

