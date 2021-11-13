Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,062 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Canada Goose by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Canada Goose by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Canada Goose by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 45.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.61.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

