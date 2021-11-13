Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,502 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at $7,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after buying an additional 61,042 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after buying an additional 31,183 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth about $2,913,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,875 shares of company stock valued at $12,617,247 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFR. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

CFR opened at $132.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.33. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $139.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

