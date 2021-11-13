Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,854 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $34.09 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average is $37.63.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

