Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 564.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,805 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,528,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,397,000 after buying an additional 5,168,856 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after acquiring an additional 676,871 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,721,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 82,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.95. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $12.61.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

UMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

