Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 62,729 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $7,828,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,764,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 126,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.72. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

