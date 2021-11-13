Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,212 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 371,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,078.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 252,617 shares during the period. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 362,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 190,184 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of GOL opened at $6.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $11.43.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.
