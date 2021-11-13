Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,212 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 371,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,078.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 252,617 shares during the period. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 362,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 190,184 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOL opened at $6.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOL shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.51.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

