Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Meta Financial Group worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CASH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,884 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,811,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 3,726.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 170,650 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 139,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 745.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 118,662 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.32.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CASH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

