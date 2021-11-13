Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 43,153 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Hess by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

NYSE:HES opened at $82.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.45 and a beta of 2.02. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $92.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

