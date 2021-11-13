Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 16,103 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Progress Software worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progress Software alerts:

In related news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.71.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.