Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 42,977 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,977 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of Adecoagro worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter worth $71,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

AGRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Adecoagro stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $289.77 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.