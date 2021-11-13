Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 90,686 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 456.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,686 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.18% of Travere Therapeutics worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,540 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.