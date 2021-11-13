Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 67,784 Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 1,056.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTK. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.08.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The company had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

