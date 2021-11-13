Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 459,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,995,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,473,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 519,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,855,000 after buying an additional 72,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,826,000 after buying an additional 381,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.32. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

