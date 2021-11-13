Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,189 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 155.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 74.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 307,505 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth $1,406,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,465,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,048,000 after purchasing an additional 195,659 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,945,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,192,000 after purchasing an additional 108,727 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.05.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

