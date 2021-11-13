Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 26,342 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,342 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter worth about $1,525,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,022 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Nevro by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period.

Nevro stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.42 and its 200 day moving average is $138.22. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVRO. Truist Securities downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nevro from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Nevro from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.38.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

