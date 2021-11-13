Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 68,689 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,689 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.14% of Personalis worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Personalis by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Personalis by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Personalis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Personalis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $18.39 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $823.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $66,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,351 shares of company stock worth $2,113,213 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

