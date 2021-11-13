Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 76,787 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,787 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $10,129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 94,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.19.

Shares of BE stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 3.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $1,256,637.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,374,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,776,419 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

