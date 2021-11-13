Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 79,883 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,883 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $41.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

