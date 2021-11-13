Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 81.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,836 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 810.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 28,677 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,151,000 after purchasing an additional 50,075 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 3,218 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $232,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on H. Truist raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.97.

Shares of H opened at $84.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.46. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $65.44 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

