Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,772 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.42. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.61%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $476,556.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $496,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,643 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,512. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

