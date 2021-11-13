Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.94

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Saturday . The company traded as high as $16.94 and last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 664356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 802.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri purchased 3,400 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

