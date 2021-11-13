CUMROCKET CRYPTO (CUMMIES) Trading 102.1% Higher This Week

CUMROCKET CRYPTO (CURRENCY:CUMMIES) traded up 60% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 13th. CUMROCKET CRYPTO has a total market cap of $110.75 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of CUMROCKET CRYPTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUMROCKET CRYPTO coin can currently be bought for $0.0785 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CUMROCKET CRYPTO has traded 102.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00072257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00073749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00097227 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,123.99 or 1.00445939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,605.93 or 0.07104100 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CUMROCKET CRYPTO Coin Profile

CUMROCKET CRYPTO’s total supply is 1,410,659,380 coins. CUMROCKET CRYPTO’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto

