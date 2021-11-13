CumRocket Price Tops $0.0341 on Major Exchanges (CUMMIES)

CumRocket (CURRENCY:CUMMIES) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last seven days, CumRocket has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CumRocket has a market capitalization of $45.00 million and $870,637.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CumRocket coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00072892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00073998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00098028 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,615.42 or 0.07209126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,214.00 or 1.00300066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CumRocket Coin Profile

CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto

